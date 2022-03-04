Bipartisan Senate group presses leadership for R&D tax break

Fifteen senators including the most endangered Democrats up for reelection in November are urging congressional leaders to include a bigger tax break for research and development and small-business incentives in any upcoming legislative package, days before the chamber may vote on a massive omnibus spending bill.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Todd Young, R-Ind., led a bipartisan letter Friday saying that unless Congress quickly restores full and immediate R&D expensing, American jobs and investment are at risk.

The call comes as policymakers are aiming to pass an omnibus spending package for fiscal 2022 before a March 11 government funding deadline. That package is likely to be the quickest vehicle to enact changes, given even popular tax efforts are difficult to move on their own.

In their letter, the senators asked Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to “support U.S. economic competitiveness and innovation in any upcoming legislative package by expanding the research and development tax credit for small businesses and preserving full and immediate expensing for R&D investments.”

Companies could deduct all of their R&D spending from their taxable income right away until this year. Then a change included in the GOP 2017 tax overhaul requiring companies to gradually write off those expenses over five years took effect starting in 2022. The switch could cost companies $8 billion in higher taxes by mid-April and $29 billion by the end of September, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation.