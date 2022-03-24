Despite court drama, ratings unchanged in Alabama and Mississippi

ANALYSIS — It’s been a roller coaster of emotion in the South. What looked like another mundane round of redistricting in Alabama and Mississippi escalated to a Supreme Court case that had potential ramifications in other states. In the end, however, the final decision settled the situation back to a status quo result, for this year at least.

The bottom line is that Republicans currently have a 6-to-1 advantage in Alabama’s House delegation and a 3-to-1 advantage in Mississippi’s House delegation. With control of redistricting in both states, Republicans looked to lock in that edge for another 10 years.

In January, however, a panel of three federal judges tossed out Alabama's map and ordered the state to draw a new map that includes a second district in which Black voters have a better chance to elect a candidate of their choice.

Since that decision acknowledged a potential violation of the Voting Rights Act, it had the potential to force mapmakers in other states with large Black populations, such as Louisiana and South Carolina, to draw additional Black opportunity districts. Those seats would likely have been more Democratic and put a hurdle in front of GOP efforts to regain the House majority. Republicans need a net gain of five seats in November.

[More House race ratings | Initial Senate race ratings]