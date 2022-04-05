Odds dimming for quick passage of $10B virus aid package

The week is still young. But prospects for getting a bipartisan supplemental aid package for pandemic response efforts to President Joe Biden's desk before a two-week recess seem increasingly remote.

Without a deal on amendments Republicans want to offer, the Senate on Tuesday rejected a procedural motion needed to begin debate on the bill, which would provide $10 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to buy more therapeutics, vaccines and testing supplies and prepare for future virus variants.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, the lead GOP negotiator, said the underlying bill will have enough bipartisan support to pass if leaders can agree on an amendment process, but it’s an open question whether it will get done before the recess.

“You'd hate to have it delayed by two weeks, but that wouldn't be the end of the world," Romney said. "I hope."

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ranking member Richard M. Burr, R-N.C., another negotiator, seemed even more pessimistic: “I don’t think it’ll get done this week," he said.