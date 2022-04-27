Don’t expect GOP House majority to come from these New England states

ANALYSIS — While Republicans are on the march to the House majority in districts all across the country, there’s a dearth of opportunities in New England.

Currently, Republicans don’t hold any of the 16 districts across Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. And just one of them (Connecticut’s 5th) is initially rated as competitive. That could change, particularly if the midterm cycle spirals out of control from Democrats or a unique opportunity develops (such as in Rhode Island’s 2nd). But Republicans are likely going to have to look elsewhere for districts within reach.

It might be easy to disregard Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island as blue states where Republicans have no chance at the federal level. But that wasn’t always the case.

The trio of states is somewhat of a microcosm of the shift in the region’s relationship with the Republican Party. After the GOP wave in 1994, Republicans controlled two of 10 seats in Massachusetts and three of six districts in Connecticut. But after the 2010 wave, when Republicans won the majority back again after a couple rough cycles with President George W. Bush in office, Republicans didn’t control any districts across the three states. New England simply was not a key part of that new GOP majority.

