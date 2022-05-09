GOP member-vs.-member fight tops Tuesday primaries

West Virginia voters will choose Tuesday between two Republican House incumbents, while Nebraskans will pick nominees to replace a congressman who ended his campaign after a criminal conviction — but remains on the ballot.

The race in West Virginia's 2nd District pits four-term Rep. Alex X. Mooney, who has the support of former President Donald Trump, against six-term Rep. David B. McKinley, who backed Trump more often on legislation according to CQ Vote Watch but got on the former president's enemies list for votes last year supporting a bipartisan infrastructure bill and an independent probe into the Jan. 6 riot.

Mooney led McKinley, 48 percent to 33 percent, in a poll of 350 likely Republican voters released Friday by West Virginia MetroNews, a talk radio and streaming network. The survey, taken online and by phone April 28 through May 4 by Research America, had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.2 percentage points.

Mooney and McKinley ended up in a primary after West Virginia lost one of its three House seats through reapportionment after the 2020 census. In the new 2nd District, about twice as many voters were previously McKinley's constituents as Mooney's. But the MetroNews poll found Mooney had a 41-point lead in the state's eastern panhandle, where he lives in Charles Town, while McKinley had only a 16-point lead in the state's northern panhandle, where he lives in Wheeling.

Mooney featured Trump's endorsement in his ads, had the former president join him in a telephone rally and traveled to Pennsylvania on Friday to join Trump at a rally near Pittsburgh.