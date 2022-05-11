House Judiciary Committee approves Supreme Court ethics overhaul

The House Judiciary Committee advanced a Supreme Court ethics bill Wednesday, as Democrats raised concerns about Justice Clarence Thomas and cases related to the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol Building.

Backers argued the measure, passed on a 22-16 vote along party lines, would impose limits on the Supreme Court justices, such as new recusal standards for when a judge should not sit on a case because of a conflict.

The bill also would require the creation of a code of conduct for Supreme Court justices and a new code of conduct for all federal judges, among other provisions.

Democrats also pointed to Thomas’ participation in a decision that rejected President Donald Trump's legal effort to stop the release of White House records to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Thomas was the lone dissenter in the case.

Committee Democrats say the case could have involved communications the justice’s wife, conservative activist Ginni Thomas, had with then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.