Ukraine caucus leaders still on a ‘war footing’

Their loyalties to Ukraine are diverse and run deep. They’re not unified on every issue stemming from the war but are operating in lockstep agreement that the Biden administration can and should do more to help the young democracy defend itself against Russian aggression.

“We have to be on a war footing related to Ukraine,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, who co-founded the House Congressional Ukraine Caucus in 1997 and now leads it with three co-chairs.

A Polish American, she’s visited Ukraine more than any other member of Congress. Kaptur’s maternal grandparents were from eastern Poland, in an area that is now part of Ukraine. She first visited Ukraine in 1973 when she was 27 years old. “My journey there probably helped ultimately propel me to Congress,” she said.

Like Kaptur, Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., has family ties to the former Soviet state. His mother was from Ukraine, and his father was from Hungary (and once spent two years in a Siberian gulag). They fled Soviet communism after World War II and landed in America.

Reps. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have more contemporary connections.