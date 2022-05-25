Senate Republicans still want vote on border expulsion policy

Pandemic border restrictions under the public health directive known as Title 42 are staying in place for now, but Republican lawmakers said they don’t plan to let up pressure on the Biden administration and congressional Democrats over the policy.

The directive has been used for more than two years to rapidly expel migrants without considering their asylum claims. The Biden administration had planned to lift the directive this week, which reinvigorated debate on Capitol Hill about border security over the past two months.

But a federal judge ruled Friday that the Biden administration must keep the policy in place while a group of two dozen Republican-led states challenge the rescission in court.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, said Tuesday he would continue his party’s push for a Senate vote on the future of the Title 42 directive, a demand that has previously blocked Democratic efforts to move billions of dollars in pandemic aid.

Barrasso also noted the Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling. “They want it to go away tomorrow,” he said. “If the president wants pandemic aid, he’s not gonna get it without a vote on Title 42.”