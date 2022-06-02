At the Races: We interrupt this program …

But as the week progressed, gun violence continued to crowd out other news. A mass shooting at a Tulsa, Okla., medical center came as people were still seeking answers to the police response to a gunman at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Due to leave this evening for the Delaware beaches, Biden pushed back his departure to add a prime-time televised address on guns.

On Capitol Hill, House Democrats worked in the Judiciary Committee to mark up legislation that would address a number of issues — including raising the age to buy semiautomatic rifles — that were unlikely to get past the Senate filibuster. In the Senate, a bipartisan group of senators talked about less impactful legislation.

Meanwhile, after a brief break in the primary schedule, the pace will pick up again Tuesday, with voters in seven states choosing nominees for November, a reminder of how little time remains for the White House to convince voters that its policies will help the economy and that they should keep Democrats in control of Congress.

Starting gate

Guns, lobbying and campaign donations: The debate over federal gun legislation has begun to permeate political messaging and fundraising appeals in competitive House and Senate races. Gun control organizations and the gun rights groups on the other side are gearing up for an immediate lobbying push on Capitol Hill while also investing in the candidates they’d like to see make up the next Congress.

Follow the money: SEAL PAC — run by former Interior secretary and Rep. Ryan Zinke, who is seeking a return to Congress in Montana’s new House seat — raised millions from small donors with pitches about helping veterans run for office. But the PAC spent most of its money on operating costs rather than helping candidates, and the candidates it did back included some who weren’t veterans or voted against boosting veterans benefits, CQ Roll Call’s John M. Donnelly reports.