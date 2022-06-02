New debate over gun laws will test the gun lobby’s influence

Greg Landsman, the Democrat challenging Ohio Republican Rep. Steve Chabot in one of the country’s most competitive House races, called on his opponent Wednesday to embrace new gun control measures following recent shooting massacres in Texas and New York.

“Our collective grief and outrage must lead to change,” Landsman, a Cincinnati councilmember, said in a news release from his campaign that also highlighted contributions Chabot had received from gun rights organizations.

It’s just one example of how the debate over federal gun legislation — thrust anew to the forefront by the deadliest school shooting in a decade, in Uvalde, Texas — has begun to permeate political messaging and fundraising appeals in competitive House and Senate races. Gun control organizations and the gun rights groups on the other side are gearing up for an immediate lobbying push on Capitol Hill while also investing in the candidates they’d like to see make up the next Congress.

Gun control has long been popular in heavily Democratic districts. And in the wake of the recent shootings, the House Judiciary Committee — whose chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, suddenly faces a Democratic primary against a fellow incumbent — scheduled a meeting for Thursday to mark up legislation that includes proposals to raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles and ban high-capacity magazines.

On the flip side, nearly all Republicans are entrenched in their support for gun rights. On Saturday, an event at a shooting range in Nevada, sponsored by Gun Owners of America, attracted GOP candidates seeking the nominations for House and Senate.