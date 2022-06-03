Biden talks inflation fight as May jobs numbers are released

President Joe Biden said Friday that he understands that most Americans don’t really care what is causing inflation at the gas station and the grocery store, then said Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine was partly to blame.

“Fighting inflation is my top economic priority,” Biden said.

Speaking from Rehoboth Beach, Del., the president again referred to “Putin’s price hike” in speaking about the 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain for export that has been stuck in storage.

“And look, I understand that families who are struggling probably don’t care why the prices are up, they just want them to go down: ‘Joe, what can you do to bring them down?’” the president said. “But it’s important that we understand the root of the problem, so we can take steps to solve it.”

He called for congressional action to help reduce costs for consumers in other ways that could help offset the increases on things like groceries and gasoline. For example, he pushed existing proposals for clean energy tax credits and for lowering prescription drug costs, many of which have been part of stalled budget reconciliation legislation.