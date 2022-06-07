First of many ‘touchstones’ starts Thursday in prime time for Jan. 6 committee

The first time the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection gathered for a public hearing, members heard from law enforcement officers who were physically assaulted, verbally abused and traumatized by pro-Donald Trump rioters who stormed the building.

On that day, in late July 2021, lawmakers on the panel thanked four officers — two from the Capitol Police and two from the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department — for defending American democracy from a violent effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“You held the line that day. I can’t overstate what was on the line: our democracy,” said Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. “You held the line.”

Much of the work the committee has been conducting since last summer’s hearing has been in private. That is aside from public announcements of subpoenas, legal battles between the committee and Trump allies over whether executive privilege shields them from having to comply with the its requests, and business meetings to recommend certain noncompliant associates of the former president be held in contempt of Congress.

Starting with a prime-time hearing Thursday at 8 p.m., the committee will begin to tell the public what it has found — the product of more than 1,000 interviews and over 140,000 documents. A second hearing is set for June 13 at 10 a.m.