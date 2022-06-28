Democrats back Casten over Newman in Illinois’ 6th District

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten, a two-term Democrat from the Chicago area, survived a primary Tuesday against fellow incumbent Rep. Marie Newman for their party’s nomination in the 6th District.

Casten had 63 percent of the vote to Newman’s 33 percent as of 9:06 p.m. Central time, when The Associated Press called the race. His win puts an end to the reelection effort of Newman, a freshman who won a primary in 2020 against Rep. Dan Lipinski, one of the last congressional Democrats to oppose abortion rights. She may finish out her current term but will not be in the next Congress when it convenes in January.

Illinois’ new congressional boundaries, redrawn as part of the nationwide redistricting and reapportionment process after the 2020 census, resulted in the two incumbents running against each other.

Casten, who flipped a GOP seat in the 2018 blue wave, outraised Newman, hauling in $3.2 million this cycle to her $1.5 million.

A winner had not been called, but Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau was leading the six-candidate Republican field with 46 percent when the Democratic race was called. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the race as Likely Democratic in November.