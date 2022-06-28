The top House security official has his sights on a safer Capitol. It’s a big task

Suspects did not want to be caught in the crosshairs of William J. Walker.

“If you were a target of mine, I had your picture in the [car] visor," said the former agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration. “I knew as much about you as I could, and I just focused on you.”

Walker, who now heads up security on the House side of the Capitol, said his thoughts on his ride home often wander to whether he accomplished what he set out to do.

“I jot down notes and then I make an assessment at the end of the night,” he said, explaining he gives himself a grade. “Some days I’m an A — some days I’m disappointed.”

He has a lot to think about. It’s been more than a year since Walker accepted the job of House sergeant-at-arms, and he landed in the middle of chaos. He took over from acting leader Timothy Blodgett, after Paul D. Irving resigned in the fallout from Jan. 6, 2021.