Nebraska quirk used new map to fill House vacancy last month

Some voters in last month’s special election to replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Nebraska’s 1st District won’t be represented by the Republican who won, Mike Flood, until January — and only if Flood wins again in November.

Meanwhile, it’s an open question whether anyone, besides the state’s two senators, represents them in Congress for the remainder of this year.

That’s because the Cornhusker State’s redistricting law called for using new district maps enacted last year for the June 28 special election to fill the remainder of Fortenberry’s term. But congressional rules define lawmakers’ constituents for the remainder of this year using the maps that were in place for the 2020 election, when Fortenberry last won.

Flood is running in November for a full term, and will face the same Democratic opponent, state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, that he beat on June 28. Both Flood and Pansing Brooks won spots on the November ballot in a May 10 primary.

If Flood loses in November, some of the people in his district won’t ever have him be the person who represents their voice in Washington.