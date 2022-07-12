Senate confirms former prosecutor to run agency overseeing gun laws

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will have its first permanent leader in seven years after a bipartisan Senate vote Tuesday confirmed former federal prosecutor Steven Dettelbach for the role.

Dettelbach, President Joe Biden’s second pick to run the agency, was confirmed 48-46 with the support of two Republicans. The nomination was part of a broader effort to address gun violence amid a wave of mass shootings nationwide.

Biden has referred to Dettelbach as “immensely qualified” for the role. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, used a floor speech Tuesday to spotlight Dettelbach’s effort to prosecute violent crime, including an arson at an Ohio church, while a federal prosecutor.

“I can think of no better way to keep Americans safe from violent crime than for the Senate to confirm Steven M. Dettelbach ATF director,” Brown said.

Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, supported Dettelbach’s nomination along with all Democrats in the chamber. Collins and Portman also voted with Democrats to bring Dettelbach’s nomination to the Senate floor last month after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked.