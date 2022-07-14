Bipartisan bill would clarify that VP role with electors is only ceremonial

A bipartisan group of senators is expected to release a bill as soon as next week clarifying that the vice president has only a ceremonial role when Congress tallies Electoral College votes after a presidential election.

The legislation would also increase, from one each in the House and Senate, the number of lawmakers required to challenge a slate of electors from a state, according to a source close to the talks. The source did not disclose what the new threshold would be.

The bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers had been meeting to discuss election laws and broke into subgroups to handle topics such as funding for protecting poll workers and changes to voting procedures and rights, along with updating the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which governs the acceptance of presidential votes.

The subgroup handling the ECA had been headed by Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III.

Potential changes to the ECA and other election rules have been highlighted in some of the recent hearings of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump seeking to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. The House panel has pointed to how Trump allies argued that then-Vice President Mike Pence should use false claims of fraud to justify rejecting electors from Pennsylvania, Arizona and other states Biden won.