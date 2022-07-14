Pentagon: Hill added $58 billion to current defense budget

Defense Department appropriations legislation for the current fiscal year funded more than $58 billion worth of military projects that the administration did not request, according to a first-of-its-kind Pentagon report.

Lawmakers’ additions to the fiscal 2022 budget above the president's request included money to respond to disasters and the war in Ukraine and other national priorities, but the extra money also bankrolled billions of dollars in weapons the military did not seek, such as more than $4 billion worth of unrequested warships, many of them built by the constituents of senior appropriators.

The June report, which has received no press coverage, has been posted on the Defense Department comptrollers’ website. The report was required by a provision in the fiscal 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, written by Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich. Now a new assessment of congressional funding hikes for fiscal 2023 would be mandated in the NDAA that the House plans to pass Thursday.

The funding boosts detailed in the report are part of publicly available congressional reports, and many have been covered in the press. But the report is unique in that it provides an official Defense Department record of how much Congress added in total — and where the money went.

Whether the $58.55 billion in congressionally inserted spending is justified is largely in the eye of the beholder. Few would argue with the need for spending some of it. Yet a substantial portion of the money goes for programs of arguable utility to the U.S. military, critics say.