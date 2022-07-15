Defense bill could be best shot for immigration changes

Proposals to help Afghan refugees and "documented Dreamers" were included in a sweeping defense authorization bill that passed the House on Thursday, boosting their likelihood of becoming law before the midterm elections.

The House approved the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by a 329-101 vote and it now will be considered in the Senate. The Pentagon funding bill is one Congress routinely passes and the inclusion of immigration provisions bodes well for their future at a time when immigration bills rarely move as stand-alone measures.

One proposal from Rep. Deborah K. Ross, D-N.C., co-sponsored by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, would protect dependent children of green card applicants and employment-based nonimmigrants who face deportation when they age out of dependent status. The amendment is similar to a bipartisan bill Ross has been pushing for months to protect "documented Dreamers."

"It is unconscionable that we continue to force many of these talented, patriotic young people to self-deport to countries they may barely remember," Ross said in a statement shortly after the bill's passage. "I am incredibly proud that this amendment has passed the House, and I will continue working with my colleagues in the Senate to get it across the finish line."

The bill also included provisions to help vulnerable Afghans still stranded in Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal last year. The U.S. evacuation effort helped more than 80,000 people flee the country after the Taliban takeover, but tens of thousands more have sought relief from overseas.