New FEC filings show no sign of donors abandoning Democrats

Corrected 1:05 p.m. | The president’s party usually loses seats in midterm elections, and those losses can be significant when the president is unpopular and the economy is in turmoil.

Despite that climate, there is no sign that donors are turning away from Democratic candidates, new disclosures for the three months that ended June 30 show.

Republican candidates did better than Democrats, on average, in races for open seats in the House, where the GOP needs a net gain of just four seats to take control. But House incumbents in tough races posted strong numbers, while some incumbents in both parties were outraised, further proof that candidates and local dynamics still matter.

In the Senate, Democratic challengers and vulnerable incumbents topped the fundraising lists in battleground states, in some cases by many millions of dollars. That continues a pattern seen in 2020 of strong Senate fundraising by Democrats — but that year also saw several candidates who shattered records for their states and went on to lose in November. Also, candidate fundraising is only one piece of the puzzle, with party committees and super PACs able to spend heavily — though at much higher advertising rates.

For this story, CQ Roll Call looked at totals for the second quarter of the year, which in many cases involved combining totals from the latest disclosures and reports filed before primaries this spring.