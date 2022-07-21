House Democrats advance assault weapons ban after mass shootings

Democrats pushed further this week on efforts to combat gun violence, as a House committee advanced a ban on assault weapons and President Joe Biden planned more executive actions to fight crime.

Following the passage of a rare bipartisan bill to address gun violence last month, Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House have kept pressing the issue amid a wave of mass shootings across the country, particularly in the wake of a July Fourth shooter who killed seven people in Highland Park, Ill.

That mass shooting, along with others this year in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y., galvanized gun control advocates to mark up an assault weapons ban bill in the House and hold a hearing in the Senate on gun violence.

Biden planned to add to that push with a Pennsylvania event Thursday highlighting a new initiative earmarking $37 billion in funds from a coronavirus economic recovery bill to fight violent crime.

Dubbed the “Safer America Plan,” senior administration officials told reporters Wednesday that the plan includes funds for 100,000 police officers across the country, $3 billion to clear court backlogs, $15 billion in violence prevention programs and $5 billion for community violence interrupter programs.