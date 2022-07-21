Senators seek to clear procedural hurdles on unfinished business

A time agreement on the chips bill was not reached before the Senate adjourned Thursday, so the Senate is scheduled to vote to invoke cloture and cut off debate on the substitute amendment on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

It is still possible for leaders to secure a time agreement early next week to speed up the votes and procedural steps that would come after that, which include adopting the substitute amendment and then going through the cloture process on the bill as amended.

The “chips-plus” package includes $54 billion in grants over five years for semiconductor manufacturing and research, along with 5G wireless deployment; a tax credit covering 25 percent of spending on new semiconductor manufacturing plants through 2026; and numerous science-focused provisions, among them funding authorization for the National Science Foundation.

While there are enough Republicans supporting the bill to ensure the Senate can clear a filibuster, some of the measure’s opponents have said they may not consent to speeding up votes.

But at least one Republican who supported a procedural motion Tuesday to get on the bill is seeking an amendment and is not sure whether he will vote for final passage if he does not get it.