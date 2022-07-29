Spoiler alert: Liz Cheney could take Jan. 6 warnings about Trump to GOP primary

ANALYSIS — Rep. Liz Cheney’s steely and forceful demeanor during the House Jan. 6 select committee’s public hearings has proved she is her father’s daughter. So it is no surprise the Wyoming Republican is not ruling out a presidential bid — even if to play a spoiler role.

The eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney has rankled Donald Trump and other Republicans as the vice chairwoman of the select committee. She has pleaded with GOP voters that Trump is unfit for a second term, claimed Republican lawmakers broke federal laws on his behalf — and painted some as hypocritical cowards.

Why wouldn’t the heir to one of America’s most stubborn and controversial political families at least consider injecting the select committee’s anti-Trump warnings into the 2024 primary?

“At this point, I haven’t made a decision on 2024,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “I’ll make a decision on 2024 down the road.”

Her mulling is merely part of what former Florida GOP Rep. David Jolly calls her “journey,” a trek he and other anti-Trump Republicans have taken — to no avail.