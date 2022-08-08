What the national analysis of Kansas left out

ANALYSIS — If you followed the coverage of the Aug. 2 Kansas abortion vote, you probably were surprised by the result, which ended up protecting abortion rights in what was often referred to as a “ruby red” state.

But you might not have been so stunned if you had watched Kansas politics over the past three or four decades.

Yes, Kansas is and has been a generally conservative and Republican state for many years. It has not sent a Democrat to the United States Senate since the 1930s, and a Democratic presidential nominee has not carried the state since Lyndon B. Johnson won it in 1964.

Donald Trump carried the state comfortably in 2016, 57 percent to 36 percent, and in 2020, 56 percent to 42 percent. Moreover, Republicans have huge majorities in both houses of the state Legislature.

But the current governor, Laura Kelly, is a Democrat, as were Govs. Kathleen Sebelius (elected in 2002 and reelected in 2006) and Joan Finney (elected in 1990). Democrats have won four of the last eight gubernatorial contests in the state and six of the last 11.