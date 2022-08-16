Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary, looks forward

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney will be looking for her next act in public life after being rejected by the Cowboy State's Republican voters Tuesday.

And regardless of whether there's another run for elected office, Cheney seems sure to be driven by her crusade to keep former President Donald Trump far away from the White House.

Cheney told supporters she had Harriet Hageman, a former GOP candidate for governor who challenged Cheney with the endorsement of Trump, won the primary. Hageman was ahead of Cheney by more than 25 percentage points when The Associated Press called the race at 10:12 p.m. Tuesday with an estimated 22 percent of the vote counted.

“This primary election is over, but now the real work begins,” Cheney told supporters Tuesday night, noting that she had called Hageman to concede.

Cheney, the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, has been one of the rare House Republicans to continue to criticize Trump in any fashion, much less call his false statements about his loss to President Joe Biden in 2020 a threat to constitutional order.