Biden rally blasts GOP, but real midterm effect will come on the road

President Joe Biden cast the 2022 elections at a heavily publicized rally just outside the Beltway this week as a choice between Democrats who are trying to fix roads and bring down health care costs and extreme Republicans pushing “semi-fascism” and bent on “destroying America.”

But his upcoming travels, and trips by members of his Cabinet to battleground states and districts, might have a more tangible effect on the midterm elections than speeches to audiences invited by the Democratic National Committee.

Biden’s swing on Thursday through Montgomery County, Md., which he won with more than 79 percent of the vote in 2020, included a rally at a Rockville high school and an earlier fundraising stop at a private residence in Bethesda that a DNC official said would raise $1 million for party accounts.

Midterm elections historically result in the president’s party losing seats because voters see them as an up-or-down referendum on the party in power. But Biden, as he has in recent months, tried to turn the tables to make it a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” brand of politics.

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of an extreme MAGA philosophy. It’s not just Trump, it’s the entire philosophy that underpins the — I’m going to say something, it’s like semi-fascism,” Biden said at the fundraiser.