Senate ratings update: Battle for control is a toss-up

ANALYSIS — Less than a year ago, Democrats were struggling to win big races in places where Joe Biden had won handily in 2020. Now, they’re within striking distance of winning in some states that Biden barely carried, and it could be enough to hold the Senate majority.

The size and shape of the Senate battleground is similar to what it was last August, when Democrats were defending Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire and Republicans were defending Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Achieving a net gain of one seat looked well within reach for the GOP considering Democratic candidates underperformed Biden’s 2020 margin of victory by about 12 points in the Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races in 2021, and Biden narrowly won six of the eight initial Senate battleground states in 2022. As long as Republicans held their own seats, they only needed to defeat one of the vulnerable Democratic incumbents.

Biden’s job approval rating has been poor or mediocre since the country’s exit from Afghanistan last year, and there’s little historical precedent for a party in power dramatically improving their election prospects in the final few months of a midterm. Typically, it’s a slide toward significant losses.