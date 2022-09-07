GOP outsider offers Beltway donors 30-minute sitdowns

After running as an outsider who would oppose the Capitol’s establishment players, Republican Joe Kent is making overtures to Beltway insiders.

Kent, who defeated Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in an August primary in Washington’s 3rd District, is planning to head to Capitol Hill next week for meetings with donors and lobbyists, according to solicitations sent on behalf of his campaign.

Kent, a far-right Republican who has the backing of former President Donald Trump and regularly rails against the Beltway establishment, is working to set up back-to-back meetings all day at the Capitol Hill Club on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Kent is offering would-be donors 30-minute slots, with prompts to donate to his campaign on a sign-up form indicating their preferred meeting time, according to an email sent by the firm Fundraising INC.

After beating Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment, Kent is favored to win the seat in November. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as Solid Republican. Gluesenkamp Perez won the most votes in the Aug. 2 all-party primary with Kent in second place, edging out Herrera Beutler from advancing to the November election.

An email invitation, obtained by CQ Roll Call, billed Kent as the “next Congressman from Washington's Third District.”