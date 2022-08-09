Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Trump, concedes loss in primary

Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January 2021, conceded Tuesday night she had lost her bid for a 7th term in an all-party primary held last week.

Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret who had Trump’s endorsement, pulled ahead of Herrera Beutler in the 3rd District vote tally Monday, and was leading by 928 votes when The Associated Press reported her concession around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday. The wire service had not yet officially declared Kent the winner of the second spot on the ballot in the top-two all-party primary, however.

"Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country," Herrera Beutler said in a statement posted on Twitter by a Seattle Times reporter. "Though my campaign came up short this time, I'm proud of all we've accomplished together."

Her statement also said that she was proud "that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country."

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, the top vote-getter, previously had been declared the winner of one of the ballot slots. Herrera Beutler had been in second place in tallies since the polls closed Aug. 2, but her lead dwindled steadily.