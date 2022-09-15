At the Races: Last in the nation

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

The primary results this week in New Hampshire, where Republican voters picked far-right candidates over those favored by establishment officials and PACs, follows a trend seen in the party across the country this year. Even without endorsements from him in the Granite State, voters still opted for candidates whose style reflected former President Donald Trump’s.

That trend was underscored this week as we revisited our list of the most vulnerable incumbents in the House, which had several open spots after the primaries. Incumbents who lost their seats included Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina and Peter Meijer of Michigan, all of whom voted to impeach Trump.

That opened spots on the list for Democrats facing top GOP recruits, such as Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria. The new list also includes some of the House’s more moderate Republicans — like California Rep. David Valadao — running in districts that voted for Biden, where Democrats think voters’ concerns about abortion rights and right-wing extremism could improve their chances of keeping control of the House.

Still, Republicans appear to be unifying ahead of November. In New Hampshire, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu embraced Don Bolduc, the new GOP Senate nominee, whom he previously called a “conspiracy-theory extremist.” The National Republican Congressional Committee included John Gibbs, who defeated Meijer in Michigan’s 3rd District, in its latest round of “Young Guns,” which we have more on below.