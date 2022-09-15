Press wins spelling bee after politician flubs ‘whangdoodle’

They spelled dog breeds, cheeses, words derived from literary characters, words whose definitions include colors (who knew “sphinx” and “antelope” were colors?), commonly misspelled words (including “misspell”), and a couple other more amorphous categories.

Then, with the field of 11 competitors at the Press vs. Politicians Spelling Bee down to just one contender from each team on Wednesday night, announcer Jacques Bailly reached for the “NSFSB” words.

Those are words deemed by the organizers of the ESPN-televised Scripps National Spelling Bee — which helps the National Press Club put its version together — as “not safe for the spelling bee.” Not safe because, well, they sound like other words that might make the preadolescent wunderkinds in the national competition, and more than a few grown-ups, giggle.

Washington Post national political writer Amy Wang went first, acing “fartlek,” a type of endurance training for runners. New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas, the defending champion in the press club bee, followed by correctly spelling “haboob,” a type of dust or sandstorm.

Wang then stumbled on “shittah,” incorrectly using a “c” to start spelling the tree from which the ark and fittings of the Hebrew tabernacle were made.