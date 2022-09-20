‘Can I play my saxophone?’: Husband to Jackie Walorski performs at lawmakers’ memorial

The notes of “Amazing Grace” rose from Dean Swihart’s saxophone and hung under the golden dome of the Capitol, where people sat drenched in the light of a Washington sunset.

“They asked me, ‘Dean, would like to come read a poem?’” said Swihart, a music teacher. “I said, ‘I don’t read poems, can I play my saxophone?’”

So he brought his sax from the Hoosier State and chose his favorite song to honor the person America knew as Rep. Walorski, but he knew as Jackie.

The ceremony Tuesday night celebrated his wife, an Indiana Republican who died in a car crash in August alongside two of her aides, Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson. It also honored 35 other former members of Congress who have died since last September.

“And what could be more fitting than ‘Amazing Grace’ at a time like this, when we get to share all these wonderful lives?” Swihart asked.