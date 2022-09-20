One more football game for Rep. Rodney Davis

Like a lot of boys, Rodney Davis grew up dreaming of playing in the NFL.

“Unfortunately, no one wanted me to be a professional football player, let alone a major college football player, or even a midsize college football player,” he said.

Instead, Davis wound up in Congress, representing central Illinois since 2013.

The closest he’s gotten to his childhood dream has been the annual Congressional Football Game, which will kick off again this Wednesday night at Audi Field. The two-hand touch matchup pits a bipartisan team of lawmakers against the Capitol Police, along with a few former pros who help fill out the legislators’ ranks.

Davis calls his time in the House the honor of his life, but he didn’t realize just how special it was until a few years ago when someone — he can’t remember exactly who — compared it to the NFL. “He said, ‘You realize when you look at sheer numbers, it’s easier to play in the NFL than to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives?’” Davis recalled.