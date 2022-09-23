GOP commits to retaking the House with election-focused policy platform

House Republican leadership traveled to southwest Pennsylvania on Friday to unveil their “Commitment to America,” a policy platform broadly outlining the party’s goals should they reclaim control of the chamber after the midterm elections.

“We wanted to lay out a bold conservative vision to show the country there’s hope again. There’s not just one direction that’s far left,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “The Commitment to America is going to show the country: If you give us a Republican majority in the House, these are the things we will do.”

The plan centers on politically beneficial policies that would be policy long shots even if Republicans take back both the House and the Senate this fall, promising lowered inflation, increased fossil fuel drilling, a return to Trump-era immigration policies and an anti-crime agenda that includes a “crackdown on prosecutors and district attorneys who refuse to prosecute crimes.”

The platform also includes red meat for the GOP base, promising to boost parental control over school curricula, investigate the origins of COVID-19, defend the Second Amendment and ensure “that only women can compete in women’s sports,” McCarthy said.

“I am a mom to my 1-year-old, Sam, and I will tell you, moms and dads across this country, they know that parents are the primary stakeholders in their kids’ education, which is why we will pass a parents’ bill of rights,” said Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.