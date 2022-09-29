The “fix Congress” committee moved quickly Thursday to approve a new set of recommendations aimed at improving the legislative branch — and finally gave its blessing to the only one the panel had ever publicly defeated.

“We’re in a hurry. I just want to thank everybody for all their hard work. And with that, let’s do it,” said William R. Timmons IV, vice chair of the House Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress. The whole proceeding took just about three minutes.

The so-called ModCom approved by voice vote 23 recommendations aimed at streamlining constituent services and how the House develops and adopts new technology. The final recommendation of the day had been shot down in December, but this time it also got the panel’s verbal OK.

Two lawmakers at a time should be allowed to list their names as first sponsors on a bill, according to that recommendation. The catch: Each member of the pair must come from a different party. The idea is to boost bipartisanship and spread around the glory. Right now, only one name can appear as a first sponsor on a bill, which means some lawmakers are left feeling they didn’t get credit where credit was due.

Four Republicans had voted against the recommendation in December and two members missed the vote, denying the eight votes required to approve it.