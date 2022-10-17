Congressional fundraising climate favors Democrats

New filings from House and Senate candidates show Democrats drew strong financial support from contributors this summer and early fall, especially in battleground races for the Senate.

The data covering the three months ending Sept. 30 demonstrate that donors continued to back Democrats’ efforts to defend control of both chambers, as analysts predict that Republicans will win the House but are less likely to take control of the Senate. While a positive sign for a party battered by inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings, the fundraising numbers tell only part of the story.

Party committees and outside groups, some of which are not subject to any contribution limits, are also raising record-breaking sums and spending big across the battlefields. Outside political spending already topped more than $1 billion through early October, according to a tabulation by the watchdog group OpenSecrets.

Still, the disclosures by candidates, which were due Saturday to the Federal Election Commission, are important because they pay lower rates for advertising on television than the party committees and super PACs. In other words, these dollars go farther.

In the battle for control of the 50-50 Senate, the data show that outside of Alaska, Republican incumbent senators in competitive races all raised less than their challengers during the third quarter of the year. But the challengers also spent heavily, and many finished the quarter with less cash on hand for the campaign’s final weeks.