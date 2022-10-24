Supreme Court, for now, pauses Sen. Lindsey Graham subpoena

The Supreme Court on Monday paused a lower court order to have South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state.

Monday’s administrative order, issued by Justice Clarence Thomas, followed Graham’s emergency request Friday for the high court to step in. The court has given Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors until Thursday to respond to the request.

The Supreme Court order is temporary and not uncommon in such a situation, meant to ensure any court action stops while a request is pending before the justices. Thomas acted on his own as the justice who handles emergency cases from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Such an order is not predictive of how the full Supreme Court — or even Thomas — will vote on Graham’s emergency request, Steve Vladeck, a University of Texas law professor who closely watches the Supreme Court’s emergency docket, said.

There are lots of recent examples of a justice issuing such a temporary ruling in a case from a circuit, and then the full court declined to make it permanent, Vladeck said.