FDA delays key advisory committee meeting on OTC birth control

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday postponed a critical advisory meeting on an application for the nation’s first over-the-counter birth control pill, citing the need “to review new information.”

The Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee were set to jointly meet Nov. 18 to discuss the application from HRA Pharma, an affiliate of Perrigo Company, for its progestin-only birth control, Opill. The FDA typically follows the committees’ recommendations in making a final decision.

A new date has not yet been set. The FDA also extended its timeline for a final decision by 90 days.

“The Company will continue to work collaboratively with the FDA to ensure a timely and thorough review,” Perrigo said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Perrigo declined to elaborate on the new data or the final decision deadline. The company filed its application in July.