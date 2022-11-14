The quacking begins: A look at the lame-duck agenda

Lawmakers returned to Capitol Hill on Monday for a busy "lame duck" agenda, and an open question is how the midterm results — Democrats maintaining Senate control next year, with Republicans potentially headed for a very narrow House majority — will affect this year's remaining work.

Here's a look at some of what's left to do in the lame duck, the name given the two-month period after the new Congress is elected but during which the current Congress still holds power.

Appropriations: Leaders hope to pass a fiscal 2023 omnibus spending package before the December holidays. Current funding expires Dec. 16, and the top Senate appropriators — Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., and Richard C. Shelby, R-Ala. — are both retiring. But there isn't much time to negotiate.

Another round of Ukraine aid could go into an omnibus deal, as Kyiv pushes for additional weapons and ammunition. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said the GOP is leery of giving Ukraine a “blank check.” Hurricane recovery assistance is another candidate for an omnibus.

Taxes: Talks are likely to ramp up on a year-end package, with an interest in clearing the decks before the new Congress.