McConnell prevails in Senate GOP leadership contest

With a contested leadership race in the rearview mirror, Senate Republicans now need to figure out if they can unify heading into the 118th Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell handily won reelection to his leadership post Wednesday after a challenge from National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott.

The result of the contest between the Kentucky and Florida senators was no surprise, with the vote coming one day after Scott formally announced his challenge during a roughly three-hour Senate Republican Conference meeting. Behind closed doors, senators aired grievances after a lackluster midterm election performance in which Democrats retained control of the Senate and may even gain a seat.

Senators said the vote was 37-10. One member voted present.

"I want to repeat again, I have the votes. I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later," McConnell had told reporters Tuesday.