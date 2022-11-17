Border policy questions loom as Senate works on funding, ‘Dreamers’

An imminent end to pandemic-era asylum restrictions under Title 42 has renewed border policy debates on Capitol Hill, which could complicate a must-pass government spending bill and threaten a Democratic push to help so-called Dreamers.

A federal judge in Washington struck down a pandemic-related border directive known as Title 42 on Tuesday, ordering the Biden administration to stop expelling migrants at the border without hearing their asylum claims.

The government requested a delay, and now has until Dec. 21 to wind down the controversial policy, which Republicans already latched onto to block legislative action earlier this year.

That ruling comes as Congress faces a Dec.16 deadline to fund the government. Senate Democrats also announced they would prioritize legislation to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program during the lame-duck session.

The Title 42 policy has been used to turn away migrants at the border for more than two years. Ending asylum restrictions is likely to increase migration at the U.S.-Mexico border at a time when encounters with migrants are already historically high.