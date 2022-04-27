Senate Republicans balk on funds related to Biden’s border move

Republicans largely aren’t interested in additional government resources to manage any expected increase of migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border if the Biden administration follows through on a plan to stop pandemic-era border expulsions next month.

Senate Republicans on Tuesday threw cold water on the possibility of supplemental funding, which might be used to shore up border patrol activities, fund detention centers, or provide food, shelter, and medical care for migrants.

Republicans are rankled in particular by the idea of spending money to address the fallout from an administration decision they oppose in the first place — even as they criticize the government’s current preparedness.

The Biden administration is preparing to stop using the public health directive known as Title 42 to expel asylum-seeking migrants at the border. Government officials say daily migrant encounters after the rescission of Title 42 could reach 18,000, nearly three times current levels.

“I don’t see why they need more money when you have an open border,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “I mean, do they need to hire more people to say, ‘Right this way; come on in?’”