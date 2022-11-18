US asks Supreme Court to clear path for student debt program

The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court Friday to lift a lower court order and allow it to continue a program to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of borrowers.

The administration asked the justices to vacate a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit that paused the forgiveness program while six Republican-led states pursue a legal challenge. The lawsuit is one of several ongoing court fights over the forgiveness program, which President Joe Biden announced in August.

A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit ruled the state attorneys general may have the legal right to challenge the program in court, and gave a temporary stay to Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina

The panel decision pointed to the potential impact the program could have on Missouri’s state-created loan servicer to justify allowing the case to continue.

The Biden administration objected to that in an application to the Supreme Court on Friday, arguing the tenuous connection to the servicer “does not suffice to support any injunction—much less a universal injunction prohibiting the government from implementing a critically important policy with direct and tangible effects on millions of Americans.”