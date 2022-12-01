Supreme Court to decide case over Biden student debt program

The Supreme Court will decide a legal challenge to the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, which effectively leaves the effort blocked nationwide for at least another two months.

The Biden administration had requested an immediate reversal of a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which paused the program while six Republican-led states challenge it in court.

The justices declined that request in a brief order Thursday and instead agreed to set the case for oral argument in February on the issues in the case.

The case arrived at the Supreme Court through an emergency application that defended the power of Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to establish the program.

Biden announced the program over the summer, using a 2003 federal law that allows Cardona to cancel student loan debt for borrowers who face hardship because of national emergencies.