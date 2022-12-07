US to appeal ruling that struck down pandemic-era border policy

The Biden administration told a Washington federal court Wednesday that it will appeal a ruling that struck down pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42.

The government, in a move that underscores the complicated legal and political currents of U.S-Mexico border policy, also said it will seek to delay that appeal while a separate lawsuit over the so-called Title 42 policy plays out.

But the Justice Department does not appear to be asking to pause the ruling that directed the government to end the Title 42 policy by Dec. 21.

Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against the Title 42 directive in November, finding the policy was arbitrary and the government had not considered its harms to migrants.

Wednesday’s filing from the Justice Department follows speculation that the government would not appeal the ruling, since the administration had previously tried to lift the border restrictions on its own.