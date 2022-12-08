Ways and Means chair contenders hone closing arguments

The race for the House Ways and Means Committee chairmanship remains close as contenders prepare to make their final pitches to lead the powerful tax-writing panel.

Reps. Vern Buchanan of Florida, Jason Smith of Missouri and Adrian Smith of Nebraska are vying for the chairman job after current lead Republican Kevin Brady of Texas retires at the end of this month.

It's unclear exactly when the Republican Steering Committee will meet to decide the race and other contested bids for committee chair positions. One lawmaker with knowledge of the situation expects the decision to be pushed back until after the Jan. 3 vote for speaker, though the situation remains in flux.

Another member with knowledge of the discussions said there's a belief that Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is worried that weighing in on the Ways and Means contest and other contested races before the speaker election could upset the losing contenders enough to turn them against him.

Still, with timing up in the air, the GOP trio seeking the Ways and Means seat are continuing to make their cases for the job.