Ways and Means chairman sets meeting on Trump taxes

The House Ways and Means Committee will meet behind closed doors Tuesday on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Chairman Richard E. Neal's staff provided notice of the meeting Friday, which will be held in the panel’s hearing room at 3 p.m. on Dec. 20 to review “documents protected under Internal Revenue Code section 6103,” the authority used to obtain the tax records.

The start of the meeting will be open to the public, an aide said, after which panel members will go into closed session.

Citing legal counsel, Neal, D-Mass., has stayed largely mum on his plans for handling the documents since the Supreme Court paved the way for Ways and Means to access six years of Trump’s tax returns after a multi-year legal battle. He hasn’t said whether he will make the information public at any point.

Time is short for Neal to use his gavel to address the issue -- which he’s emphasized is an effort to review the IRS auditing process for presidents’ and vice presidents’ tax filings -- before Republicans take control of the House next year.