Supreme Court keeps Title 42 border policy in place for now

The Supreme Court on Monday put a temporary hold on a lower court order that would end the so-called Title 42 policy this week, as the justices consider a request from more than a dozen Republican-led states to preserve the pandemic-related border restrictions.

The order, signed by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., presses pause on the lower court order to end the Title 42 policy until further order from the high court. Roberts ordered additional briefing by Tuesday evening in response to a request Monday from Arizona, Texas, Alabama and other states.

A federal judge in Washington had ordered the policy to end by Wednesday, and the federal government has been preparing to comply. That Title 42 policy has allowed border agents to rapidly “expel” migrants who cross the border without considering their asylum claims for nearly three years.

The Justice Department indicated it did not plan to fight to keep the border policy in place while it appealed that decision, prompting the states to ask to intervene in the case and defend the border restrictions in court.

The states told the justices in a filing earlier Monday they will be negatively affected by increased levels of migration if the Title 42 policy ends, and the justices should step in “given the enormous national importance of this case.”