At the Races: Under new management?

“Our wrestling together — Nebraskans and me — over the last eight years has had some marked ups and downs, as you gave me victories in all 93 counties when I ran for office the very first time in my life in 2014 and then made me the most censured public official in the history of Nebraska over the next six years; but then proceeded, two years ago, to reelect me again, again winning all 93 counties and securing the most votes of anyone in the history of our state. Many times it felt like a noogie and a slap and a head butt and a hug all at once,” Sasse said.

And the senator, who voted to impeach Trump and was taunted again this week in an email blast from Mar-a-Lago, had this assessment on the election of 2016 that Trump won against Hillary Clinton: “What happened in 2016 was a race to the bottom by statistically the two most unpopular majority party candidates in the history of polling. One guy won simply because he was the second-most unpopular person in the history of polling. Go to any corner bar, and a supermajority of Americans already know this.”

Shop talk: Nathalie Rayes

Rayes is the president and CEO of Latino Victory, a progressive organization dedicated to building Latino political power at every level of government and developing a base of Latino donors.

Starting out: She graduated from UCLA with a sociology degree in 1996 and initially planned to attend law school. While studying for the LSATs, she took an entry-level job with Mike Feuer, who was then a member of the Los Angeles City Council. The experience led her to forgo a law degree and instead pursue a master’s degree in public policy. She became Feuer’s senior policy adviser and later worked for former Los Angeles Mayor James Hahn. “My work in the mayor’s and city councilor’s office showed me how important our government is in the daily lives of our community,’’ she said.

Most unforgettable campaign moment: Rayes cited a number of recent victories notched by Latino Victory candidates. “When we elected the first Latina senator from Nevada, Catherine Cortez Masto, that was pretty amazing,'' she said. "When we helped Alex Padilla become the first Mexican American to be a senator from California, that was unbelievable. When I see Latinas in this past cycle — Andrea Salinas from Oregon and Yadira Caraveo from Colorado — become the first Latinas elected to Congress from those states, those are memorable moments for me." Those wins are important, she said, because Latinos hold just 1 percent of political power in the U.S., despite making up 20 percent of the population. “For us, that’s simply unacceptable,’’ she said.