House adopts rules package for the 118th Congress

The House on Monday adopted its rules package for the 118th Congress, which includes the return of a controversial rule that would allow a single member to force a vote on ousting the speaker.

The rules were adopted on a mostly party-line, 220-213 vote, with one Republican, Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales, joining all Democrats in voting against the resolution.

The change in the motion to vacate process for removing the speaker is among a handful of concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made in the rules package to win over his opponents in the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus.

However, they had already agreed on the other rules changes before the House began the speaker’s election Tuesday, which ended up dragging out for days before McCarthy won on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning.

Other McCarthy concessions include rules to limit bills to a single subject and to make it harder to waive the germaneness rule for amendments, as well as a rule setting up a separate vote on a resolution that would create a select Judiciary subcommittee to centralize investigations into the executive branch.